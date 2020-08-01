Leslie A. Holland, 88, of Ames, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at St. John’s by the Campus Episcopal Church of Ames, with the Rev. Kim Turner Baker officiating. Attendance will be limited to family members due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the memorial service may be viewed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84522493308.
A celebration of life for the public will be held at a later date.
Leslie Archer Holland was born on Jan. 15, 1932, to Henry and Petra (Helland) Holland in Kelley. He graduated from Ames High School in 1949. He continued his education at the University of Iowa, where he received his bachelor’s degree in public administration in 1958 and his master’s degree in public administration in 1960. Leslie was united in marriage to Alyce Harrington on Sept. 14, 1957, at the Danforth Chapel in Iowa City. He was employed by the League of Iowa Municipalities and then the League of Colorado Municipalities.
Leslie returned to Iowa and worked on the staff of Gov. Harold Hughes. From 1968 to 1976, he was appointed as the legislative liaison to the Highway Commission, which later became the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Leslie was then appointed as the director of the Rail and Waterway Division of the Iowa Department of Transportation, and under his direction the Iowa rail system was greatly improved and modernize.
In 1994, he was appointed as the deputy director of the Iowa Department of Transportation, until his retirement in 1997. Leslie and Alyce were avid bridge players. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and woodworking, in which he produced heirloom quality furniture. Leslie was a member of St. John’s by the Campus Episcopal Church of Ames, where he was a senior warden, and the Golden K Kiwanis and was a past president.
Leslie is survived by his wife, Alyce Holland, of Ames; his sons, Steve Holland. of West Des Moines, Dan Holland, of Ames, and Edwin Holland, of Ames; two grandsons, Tommy Holland, of Ames, and Christopher Holland, of Carlisle; one brother, Chester (Helen) Holland, of Overland Park, Kan.; and one sister, Edith Miller, of Chadds Ford, Penn.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Edwin Holland and Stanley Holland.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left to Leslie’s family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Golden K Kiwanis or St. John’s by the Campus Episcopal Church of Ames.