Travis Shane Evers, of Adel, passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2020 at the age of 45. A visitation will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home – McCalley Chapel in Adel, where family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at New Hope Church, east of Adel. Burial will follow the funeral service at Oakdale Cemetery in Adel. Those in attendance are asked to please follow social distancing guidelines by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Masks are recommended for the services. Live streaming of the funeral service will be available to watch on Travis’s tribute wall at www.caldwellparrish.com starting at 10:30 a.m.

Travis was born August 30, 1974 to Stan and Connie Evers in Ottumwa, IA. Travis was a long time resident of Adel and worked at Hy-Vee in Waukee. Travis previously worked as a manager at McDonald’s, and before that, as a journeyman in the sheet metal union. When not at work, Travis could be found playing pool, games on his phone, watching his favorite seasonal sports teams the Cowboys, Hawkeyes, and Cubs or spending time with family. As a child, he enjoyed playing all sports and loved vacations on the beach at Lake Michigan. When Travis was back at home he was not a fan of the heat! In fact, he loved winter and would listen to Christmas music all year long. Travis was known to make people laugh and was a loving friend to all creatures great and small. Everyone who met Travis was touched by his kind and generous heart, and he was referred to by many as the “gentle giant.”

Travis is survived by his three children, whom he adored: Lizzy (Steven Steinick), Wesley, and Caitlyn Evers, and his beloved grandson, Jason. Travis will be dearly missed by his best friend and wife of 20 years Pam, as well as his sister, Shannon, and loving parents, Stan Evers and Connie Smith, and stepfather Gary. Travis will be missed by many other extended family members, colleagues, and the many friends and acquaintances who were touched by his kindness.

He was preceded in death by his Nana and Grandpa Evers of Pella and Grandma and Grandpa Miller of Ottumwa.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com