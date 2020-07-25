Bobby Gene Timmons, 79, of Burlington, died at 11:40 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

Born October 2, 1940, in Neelyville, MO, he was the son of Mayfield and Pearl Watson Timmons. On September 17, 1961, he married Dorothy Mae Pettis in Benton, MO.

Bobby worked for JI Case Company for 25 years as a welder, painter and repairman.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving from September 20, 1966 until September 19, 1968 during which time he was stationed in Korea.

Bobby was of Baptist faith and was a member of Union Baptist Full Gospel Fellowship in Burlington and Pilgrim Baptist in Keokuk. Bobby liked to watch Westerns, old movies and TV shows and basketball. He also enjoyed bowling and fishing. He was a St. Louis Cardinals and SCC Blackhawks fan. Bobby's favorite things to do were traveling, enjoying coffee, conversations with friends, and spending time with his family and grandkids.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Dorothy M. Timmons of Burlington; two sons, Rick Allen (Lisa) Timmons of Burlington, and LaMar (Dakota Daniels) Timmons of Des Moines; two daughters, Clarissa (Mark) Tabron of Burlington, and Vanissa (Brian) Powell of Peoria, IL; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers: Eddie Timmons and Prince Timmons; and sister, Janie Harvey and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Mayfield Jr. and Charles Timmons, two sisters, Janette Dogan and Rosemary Powell, one great-granddaughter, A'Zayla Faith Hope Kessee, and his great-grandmother, Blanche Scott.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home.

The funeral service for Mr. Timmons will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home with Pastor J.T. Brown and Reverend Lawrence L. Manson officiating. Burial will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. Full military honors will be rendered by the Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard.

A memorial has been established.

Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements. Due to the growing concerns regarding COVID-19, funeral attendees are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Bobby's obituary at www.prughfuneral.com.