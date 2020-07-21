Funeral services for Marilyn Miller, 85, of Perry, IA will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at New Hope Church, 25712 Highway 6, Adel, IA. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Minburn, IA. Marilyn’s amazing earthly journey came to an end on July 16, 2020 surrounded by her family after a brief battle with cancer. A life well lived and one that touched so many people.

Marilyn Marie Miller was born on August 28, 1934 in Des Moines, Iowa to Ian Maclaren and Edna Marie (Sundby) Shirley. She grew up on a farm near Minburn, Iowa graduating as the Valedictorian from Minburn High School. She went on to Iowa Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa, now Northern Iowa University. After college she was an elementary school teacher in Boxholm, Madrid, and Perry. She was married to Lloyd Miller on June 2, 1956 and together they enjoyed 64 years of marriage.

In 1959, living and farming in Bouton, they had their first child, Tony. After moving to Boulder, Colorado, they had their second son, Scott, and their daughter Melanie. Marilyn was active in the church, playing the organ for many years, as well as accompanying and playing for many weddings and funerals. She taught piano lessons for over 400 students in Colorado and later in Iowa. She was known far and wide for her excellent cooking and baking skills. Many wedding and birthday cakes were decorated by Marilyn. Her expertise in baking led her to become a judge at county fairs all over the state. She shared her talents with numerous people, teaching classes on how to make breads and other delicious baked goods.

After living in Colorado for 40 years, Marilyn and Lloyd moved back to Iowa onto the Shirley family farm. She continued her active spirit by teaching piano lessons, playing the organ, and leading the Minburn Women’s Legion Auxiliary. She was always quick to host friends and family in her home and loved fixing meals for visitors. You never went home hungry after visiting with Marilyn. She was an expert gardener that grew vegetables to be canned. Her knitted dish rags were a favorite thing to give to others. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was always interested in what they were doing and how they were.

She is preceded in death by her parents Mac and Edna Shirley. She is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd of Perry, IA and her sister Gloria Renshaw, Iowa City, IA. Also survived by her three children; Tony (Christy) Miller Greeley, CO; Scott (Shelley) Miller Thornton, CO; and Melanie (Colin) Frantz, Churdan, IA. Also, her five grandchildren; Kayla (Paul) Ruiz; Michael Miller; Shana (Michael) Shaeffer; Shane Miller and Matthew Miller.

Memorials will be directed to New Hope Church or Minburn Women’s Legion Auxiliary in Marilyn’s name. They may be sent to Murdock Funeral Home, Perry, IA. Online condolences may be left at murdockfuneralhome.net.