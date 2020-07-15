Sandra M. Pogwizd, age 75, of Ames, Iowa, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A Celebration of Sandra’s Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com. Ames Monument & Cremation Center has been entrusted with the care of Sandra and her family.

Clara Kathleen “Logi” Lager, age 31, of Ames, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, near Colo, Iowa. A Celebration of Life service honoring Logi will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made through Paypal: DrIndi, CashApp: $DrIndi, or Venmo: @dr_indi. Ames Monument & Cremation Center has been entrusted with the care of Clara and her family.