Margaret “Peggy” Ann (McVay) Sharp, age 76, of Boone and the Eastern Star Masonic Home passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home.

Friends called from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Funeral service was held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dave Swinton officiating. Burial was in Linwood Park Cemetery in Boone.

Margaret was born April 25, 1944 in Boone, the daughter of Audrey Martin and Mae Ione (Lantz) McVay. Margaret was employed by Farmland Insurance Company. She was the City Clerk for the City of Knoxville for 15 years and retired as Finance Director after 15 years with the City of Johnston. Margaret was a member of the Boone First United Methodist Church and the Auxiliary of the Arthur D. Lantz American Legion Post # 56.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Lynne Sherry (Eric) Robinson, and granddaughter, Kaitlyn Margaret Robinson, all of Siloam Springs, AR; sister, Sandra (Bob) Malone of Perry.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Margaret’s family at www.schroedermemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Boone or to the Eastern Star Masonic Home.