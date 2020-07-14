Linda Kay Wood, aged 74, of Fenton, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born in Burlington, Iowa on November 15, 1945 to Robert and Yalon Ward.

Linda is survived by her husband, Michael John, children Kristine (Dave) Holton and Brian (Susan) Wood, sisters Patricia (Mick) Richter and Connie (James) Hornsey, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Linda and Mike were happily married for more than 52 years. She will be greatly missed.