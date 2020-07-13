Mr. Frank W. Orton of St. Joseph, MO, formerly of Danville, IA, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home.

Born August 24, 1942 in Ft. Madison, IA, he was the son of Earl and Stella (Baldwin) Orton. He married Karen June Miller August 25, 1961 in Denmark, IA.

Frank graduated from Denmark High School, Mid-America Nazarene College of Olathe, KS, Nazarene Theological Seminary of Kansas City, MO and was awarded an honorary doctorate of divinity from Caribbean Nazarene College in Trinidad/Tobago. He worked as the Power Plant Operator for Alliant Energy for 27 years, until his retirement in 2005.

Frank was a member of First Church of the Nazarene, Burlington, IA.

He enjoyed traveling, and volunteering for mission work.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Karen Orton of St. Joseph, MO; three children, Christina (Edward) Blain of Talmage, PA, Curtis (Lisa) Orton of Flower Mound, TX, and Dr. Tracy (Julie) Orton of St. Joseph, MO; sixteen grandchildren; three siblings, Tom (Ruth Ann) Orton of Lee County, IA, David (Mary Beth) Orton of Ft. Madison, IA, and Mary (Ted) Cockrell of Burlington, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Earl (Evelyn) Orton and Gary Orton.

A memorial has been established for Caribbean Nazarene College in Trinidad/Tobago.

Services are pending at Lunning Chapel.