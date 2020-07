Dennis R. Robertson, 72, of Burlington, IA, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Great River Klein Center in West Burlington.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Harmony Bible Church in Burlington. Inurnment will be in Callender Cemetery the following day.

Memorials may be given to Cradle of Hope or Benevolent Ministries of Harmony Bible Church. www.olsonpowell.com