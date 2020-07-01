Glesna Coulter, 85 of Linden, Ia, passed away peacefully on 6/22/20 in her Linden home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held with family and friends at a later date.

Glesna Grace (Godwin) Coulter was the 12th child of 14 to Harry and Viola (Dickey) Godwin and was born on April 19th 1935 in Panora, Ia. She shared her birthday with her twin brother Glen (Pee wee) Godwin. Glesna was raised on 40 acres in Panora with 7 brothers and 5 sisters. She Graduated Guthrie County High School class of 1953 in Panora, Ia. Glesna was united in marriage to James Coulter on the 28th day of January 1956, and they had one son.

Glesna enjoyed many things in life like fishing, mushroom hunting, Bingo, gardening, painting, and woodworking. Glesna worked hard all her life and worked right along side her husband on their family farm in Linden, Ia. Glesna was also a graduate of Iowa beauty school in Des Moines, Ia, worked as a hair stylist in Redfield, Ia, and she also had a shop on her back porch. Glesna also enjoyed riding her motorcycle and won many awards in Archery.

She leaves behind her son Andrew (Melissa) Coulter and one grandson Jonathan Coulter, all of Linden Ia.; one sister, Lavon (Lloyd) Linn of Ankeny Ia.; sister in-law Mary Godwin (wife of the Late Robert Godwin) of Johnston, Ia and several nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents Harry and Viola Godwin, her husband James Coulter, brothers Earl, Dick, David, Donald, Paul, William, Robert, Glen, and sisters Esther, Alice, Lois, and Marie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the family who will send them on in Glesna’s name for a special cause. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com