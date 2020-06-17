Jeffrey D. Lewton, 52 of Syracuse, passed away on June 11, 2020, at home. He was born on May 16, 1968, in Omaha.

Jeff served honorably in the Marines after graduating high school. He married Kelli Warlick on Oct. 13, 2012, in Syracuse. Jeff owned Fix It Right Auto in Syracuse and was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and VFW Post #5547. Jeff enjoyed collecting guns, fishing, hunting especially deer and was a member of Pheasants Forever.

He is survived by his: wife: Kelli Lewton; Stepsons: Cody and Scott Warlick-Farmer; brothers: Kirk Lewton and Duke Lewton; sisters: Lori Lewton and Nicole Lind; stepmother: Liz Lewton; stepsister: Sara Holt and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his Father: Tony Lewton and Mother: Mary Ann (Formanack) Lewton.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.

Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE

