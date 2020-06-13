Jeffrey Lea, 68, of West Burlington, died at 12:09 pm Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

Born January 14, 1952, in Fairbury, NE, he was the son of Stanley G and Eleanor Henrichs Lea. On September 27, 2015, he married Angela Barnes in Bellevue, IA at Potters Mill.

After high school, he obtained his BA in electrical engineering from University of Nebraska.

Jeff worked as a Radio Frequency Engineer, owning and operating two companies in his life, Lea Enterprises and Advanced Business Concepts.

He was very smart and persistent throughout all walks of his life. He was very active in politics and exceptionally proud and passionate of his stance as a Republican. He was always fixing things around the house and tinkering with his large radio collection. He was a perfectionist with his projects, always working on something. He loved his Nebraska Cornhuskers. Jeff would always have your back, and loved to help people. He had a heart of gold.

Survivors his wife, Angela Joy Lea of West Burlington; 5 daughters, Jennifer, Amanda, Allison, Christy and Katy; one step-son Jack Matese; many grandhildren, one sister, Celesta Peters of Goddard, KS; one brother, Chad (Mary) Lea; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Dianna, and one niece, Heidi

Cremation has been entrusted to the Prugh Crematory.

There will be a Memorial Visitation for Mr. Lea from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM with the family to receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Jeffrey's obituary at www.prughfuneral.com.