Ronald Lee Wheeler, 77, of Nebraska City, passed away Friday evening; June 5, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Omaha.

He was born on June 14, 1942, at Auburn; the son of Verne and Faye (Pearson) Wheeler.

He attended the Rosemont Country School through the 8th grade and then attended Auburn High School where he graduated with the Class of 1960.

Ron entered the U.S. Army on March 10, 1966, and was honorably discharged on Feb. 20, 1968.

He worked at Triangle Pacific (TriPac) for several years, did construction work and was a truck driver until his retirement. He was a member of the Eagles and a former member of the American Legion Post 23.

He loved motorcycles, golfing with friends, playing softball, popcorn and watching his grandsons play sports.

He is survived by his sons: John Wheeler of Auburn and Jeff Wheeler (Lori) of Holdrege, who were born to his marriage to Rita (McKnight) Wheeler; a daughter Janis Riege (Mike) of Nebraska City who was born to his marriage to Jane (Hahn) Wheeler; six grandchildren: Lauren Calkins (Brice), Chelsea Davis (Grant), Scott Wheeler (Jessica), Greg Wheeler (Brooke), Logan Riege and Derek Riege; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother Don Wheeler (Laurel) of Bellevue, and a sister Sharon Rothert (Fritz) of Kyle, Texas, and many nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Verne and Faye Wheeler, a sister LaVerne (Wheeler) Epperson and brother in law Dale Epperson.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the funeral will be for immediate family on Saturday (6/13) at 10:30 a.m. at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City.

The funeral will be live-streamed on Gude Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Burial will follow in the Bedford Cemetery at Howe with complete military honors.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday (6/12) at Gude Mortuary. Memorials may be given to the Eastern Nebraska Veteran’s Home Memory Care Unit or to the Ron Wheeler Scholarship Fund that is being established.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.



