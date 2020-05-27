Helen A. Ramold, age 98, of Syracuse, (formerly Nebraska City) passed away early Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Syracuse.

Helen was born on July 18, 1921, in Nebraska City; the daughter of John H. and Christina (Poppe) Griepenstroh. She was united in marriage to Lawrence G. Ramold on Jan. 1, 1939, in Rock Port, Mo.

She worked for many years at various jobs, including at the former Hested’s for 30 years and then at ALCO for 30 years. She also cleaned at the Eagles Club for 18 years. Helen was a long-time member of the Bethel United Church of Christ in Nebraska City and the Women’s Fellowship. She was also a member of the Eagles Auxiliary and served as the Auxiliary President.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Shirley Ann Obermeyer of Syracuse; daughter-in-law Nancy Ramold of Lubbock, Texas; eight grandchildren: Butch Obermeyer, Jr. (Lana), Larry Obermeyer (Joan), Chris Mounce (Jeff Hahn), Lonnie Obermeyer (Susan), Lisa Berner (Greg), Theresa Ramold, Cynda Starnes and JoAnn Haddock, 13 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren and two great-great-great grandchildren; other family and friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Ramold on July 28, 1970; her son Larry M. Ramold on Feb. 6, 2014; her parents and four brothers: Eldon, Lavern, Virgil and Melvin Griepenstroh and son-in-law: Leroy “Butch” Obermeyer.

Funeral Services were to be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at Bethel United Church of Christ in Nebraska City with Pastor Keith Valenzuela officiating. Burial was to follow at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City. Open Visitation was to be held on Thursday, May 28 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City.

Memorials may be given to Good Samaritan Care Center in Syracuse or the Bethel United Church of Christ. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.