Betty Margaret (Jager) Brown, 98, of Boone, IA (formerly of Adel, IA), passed away May 11, 2020 at Westhaven Community in Boone, IA. A private family service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery in Adel.

Betty was born October 27, 1921 to Mava (Forbes) Jager and Roy Jager in Eddyville, Iowa. She graduated from Eddyville High School in 1939. Betty attended Iowa State College for three years. One June 21, 1942, she married J. Dwight Brown of Boone, Iowa. They lived in California, while Dwight was serving with the U.S. Navy, until December 1945. At that time, they moved to Webster City, Iowa, until moving to Adel in 1947. Betty had resided at Westhaven Community in Boone for the past three years.

Betty was a homemaker for many years and then worked outside the home for the Dallas County Auditor and finally at Iowa Power & Light Co. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading, and having her grandchildren and great grandchildren visit.

She was a member of the Adel United Methodist Church, a Sunday School teacher, UMW member, and served in several other capacities at the church. She was a long time member of PEO, TAS, the Adel Women’s Club, and the ISU Alumni Association.

Betty was a proud Iowa State Cyclone fan. She and Dwight held season tickets to football and basketball games until Dwight’s passing.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, J. Dwight Brown and her parents.

Survivors include her son, Ron (Elaine) Brown of Tucson, Arizona; daughter, Judy (Dan) Sorensen of Swea City, Iowa; son, Doug (Martha) Brown of Huxley, Iowa; four grandchildren, Carisa (Art) Silverio, Craig Sorensen, Curtis (Christine) Sorensen, and Emily (Steven) Leege; and eight great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Westhaven Community and Suncrest Hospice for their compassionate care.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home – McCalley Chapel in Adel, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com