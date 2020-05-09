Jacqueline (Jackie) Lou Balbort, 92, of Madrid, formerly of Burlington, died at 2:20 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Madrid Home for the Elderly in Madrid, IA.

Born May 5, 1927, in Burlington, she was the daughter of Joseph Edward and Hazel Minnie Goetz Abrisz. She married Richard Bell and they were later divorced. On June 5, 1959, she married Roy Edward Balbort in Lomax, IL. He died June 19, 1999.

Jackie was a salesperson at J.S. Shcramm for 38 years. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo and like to go fishing. She spent many hours putting jigsaw puzzles together while living in her home and even worked on them up to the time of her death. She also enjoyed quilting and reading.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews, including Robert (Kay) Schweers who took over her care in recent years; her step-son, Roy Balbort; one granddaughter and one great-granddaughter.

Besides her husbands she was preceded in death by one daughter, Judith, one son, Richard Bell, her parents, two sisters, one brother, one nephew and one niece.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh Crematory.

Following social distancing guidelines, the Graveside Committal Service for Mrs. Balbort will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 at Aspen Grove Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for the Burlington Public Library.

Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Jacqueline's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.