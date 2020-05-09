Graveside Services for Hilario Larry Dominguez were held 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa. Dr. Tom Hein of the New Hope Church in Adel provided words of comfort. Honorary bearers were his grandsons: George E. Gonzalez, Alex Gonzalez, Andrew Gonzalez, Frank Gonzalez and Richard Gonzalez. Military rites were done by the United States Army Detail from Camp Dodge, Iowa and the American Legion Post #403 of Van Meter, Iowa. Hastings Funeral Home in Perry was in charge of these arrangements.

Hilario “Larry” Dominguez Jr., son of Hilario Dominguez Sr. and Christina Avila Dominguez, was born November 24, 1941 in El Paso, Texas and died April 30, 2020 at the Perry Lutheran Home at the age of 78 years, 5 months and 6 days. Larry grew up in Indio, California and graduated from Garfield High School.

Larry and Yolanda were together for 56 years and the two lived in Bell, California. On August 22, 1967 he enlisted in the United States Army and served as a cook in the construction field during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on August 15, 1969 and was a proud veteran of the United States Army. On August 10, 2018 Larry was recognized for his service at a Medal Ceremony. He was presented with the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Sharpshooter Badge with Rifle Bar.

Larry worked as a machinist for Anchor Hocking Glass. He enjoyed playing the guitar for his family and friends. Larry was a member of the Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, significant other Yolanda, and brothers: Alejandro Dominguez and Johnny Dominguez.

Larry is survived by his daughter Vivian Dominguez Aldridge (Edmund “Carl”) of Perry, IA; five grandsons: George E. Gonzalez (Laura), Alex Gonzalez, Andrew Gonzalez (Autumn Hiddleson), Frank Gonzalez (Jessica) and Richard Gonzalez (Emily Hill) all of Perry, IA; twelve more grandchildren that live on the West Coast; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; three sisters: Josefina Dominguez Melendez, Maria Porfidia and Margie Avila; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Memorials in Larry’s name may be sent to Hastings Funeral Home, P.O. Box #204, Perry, IA 50220