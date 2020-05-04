Patricia Kay “Patty” Bryant passed away peacefully at her home on May 1st. Born October 13, 1941 in Burlington to Kenneth and Dorothy Baird, Patty grew up on a farm outside of Morning Sun and graduated from Mediapolis High School.

She made her home in Cedar Rapids where she was active in many community and philanthropic organizations and worked for many years at Great American Leasing Corporation. Friends and family remember her as a city girl whose heart remained deeply rooted in her family’s heritage farm.

Patty maintained an active social life with many dear friends, loved to laugh with them at bridge club, and enjoyed hosting gatherings at her home. Above all she cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who knew her as “Baba.” Christmas was Patty’s Super Bowl. She decorated her tree with so many ornaments that every one of her descendants will inherit a full tree’s worth, and spent many hours finding the perfect gift for each member of her family.

Patty is survived by three sons, Alan (Sue), David (Kelly), and Michael (Maria), and her daughter, Tricia Higby (Grayson). She is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Patty’s wish was to be cremated and interred at Sharon Church in Morning Sun.

Patty’s family wishes to thank her many caring friends who lifted her spirits with calls, visits and cards. A celebration of Patty’s life will be held later in the fall. In lieu of flowers the family asks that any memorials be sent to First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids.