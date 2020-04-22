Robert “Bob” Herman Hallstrom, 97, of Syracuse, passed to eternal life on April 21, 2020, at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center.

He was born on January 6, 1923, to John Elmer & Vera Estelle (Propst) Hallstrom at Avoca, graduated from Avoca High School and began to work at Farmers State Bank of Avoca. Bob served in the United States Coast Guard during WWII from 1942 to 1946 aboard the Combat Cutter USS Eastwind in the North Atlantic.

After the war he returned to work at the bank until retiring as President in 1978.

On Dec. 10, 1946, he married Ethel June Hefner, daughter of Rev. Frederick & Elise (Luecke) Hefner of Syracuse. Three children were born to this union, Barbara Lea, Bette Jeanne & Robert James. Bob and Ethel raised their family in Avoca and moved to Syracuse in 1980.

Bob served on the Avoca Fire & Rescue from 1940 to 1980, member of Avoca Village Board, Avoca School Board, S-D-A School Board, Volunteer driver for the Syracuse Rescue Squad, Otoe County Veterans Rescue, and Otoe County Veterans Committee.

Bob also helped organize the Avoca Rural Fire District, Cass-Otoe Water District #3, Member of American Legion & Veterans of Foreign Wars, Charter member of Avoca Lions Club, Member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church.

He loved his family and was an ardent supporter of Syracuse Rocket sports and activities.

He also loved golfing, fishing, hunting and Husker athletics.

Survived by daughter, Bette (Elkhorn); son, Robert (LuRae) (Syracuse); grandchildren, Erin, Kendall Hauder (fiance Justin), and Grant; brother and sister-in-law, Tom (Dorothy) Hallstrom; numerous nieces and nephews, other family members and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by wife Ethel; parents and parents-in-law; daughter, Barbara Lea; granddaughter, Morgan Hallstrom; sister, Corrine Case; brother, Jack Hallstrom; brothers-in-law, Frederick Hefner, Paul Hefner, Norman Cloyed, Henry Kehlenbeck and Raymond (Joe) Case; sisters-in-law, Adeline Kehlenbeck, Frances Cloyed, Rose Mary Hefner and Nancy Hallstrom; In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Good Samaritan Society of Syracuse or Luther Memorial Church.

A private Celebration of Life service was to be held on Saturday, April 25, at 1 p.m. at Luther Memorial Church in Syracuse with Pastor Sarah Cordray officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service was to be streamed on Facebook Live on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page.

The graveside service was to be held at 2 p.m. at the Avoca Cemetery.

If you wish to join in the procession with the family please meet at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church at 1:30 p.m. Attendees will be asked to remain in their vehicles and the service will be available by radio broadcast. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later time.

Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com