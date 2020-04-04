Louisa "Lou" J. McClurkin, 94, of Burlington, went to be with the Lord at 12:10 PM Monday, March 30, 2020.

Born June 22, 1925, in Morning Sun, IA, she was the daughter of John Calvin and Anna Mary Armstrong McClurkin.

Lou obtained her Bachelor's of Science degree and her Master's degree in Nursing from Case Western Reserve University.

For many years, she enjoyed working as a Registered Nurse with children in the California school systems.

When Lou wasn't helping heal others, she treasured visiting her extended family. She loved her church family, and even helped with teaching Sunday school to the youngest members of the congregation.

Survivors include one sister, Mary Jo (Jon) Frischkorn of Burlington; two sisters-in-law, Joanne McClurkin of California and Sharlet McClurkin of Washington; several nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and -nephews, along with many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, L. Marjorie McClurkin; and two brothers, J. Kenneth McClurkin and Donald R. McClurkin.

The Graveside Committal for Lou was held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Sharon Reformed Presbyterian Cemetery in Des Moines County.

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prison Fellowship, or the charity of your choice, in Lou’s name.