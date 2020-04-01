John William (Bill) Mitchell passed into the arms of our Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born on February 25, 1919 at Adel, IA, the third child of John Truman Mitchell and Lena Jolley Mitchell. He married Wilma Leaf on June 24, 1944 and they had two children, Mary Frances Irons (Billy) and John (Jack) William Mitchell Jr..

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his son Jack, wife Wilma, and siblings Mary Catherine (Kate) Mitchell, Marjorie Ackman (Fred), and John Truman Mitchell Jr. (Elnore). He is survived by his daughter Mary of Lee’s Summit, MO, granddaughter Jennifer Ireland (Kelley) of Overland Park, KS, grandson Robert Irons (Tara) of Colorado Springs, CO and six great grandchildren: Anna, Caleb, Bethany, Sarah, Miriam, and Nathan Ireland of Overland Park.

Bill lived near Adel, Iowa almost his entire life, except when he served in the United States Coast Guard from 1942 through 1945. He was a farmer, raising crops and feeding cattle for a number of years. Then in the 1960s he built a farrowing system for hogs. He also was a seed corn salesman, and a salesman for a soap company and a motor oil additives company. When Bill was 95 years old he moved to John Knox Village Assisted Living in Lee’s Summit, MO. His final four months were spent at Willow Creek Memory Care in Lee’s Summit, MO.

Bill was a lifetime member of Adel United Methodist Church, supporting it faithfully with his attendance and gifts. He continued to attend worship almost every Sunday at John Knox Village Community Church or with his daughter in Lee’s Summit until just weeks before his passing.

Farming kept Bill so busy he never had hobbies, but in retirement he joined the Adel Masonic Lodge and attended their every meeting and function. He especially enjoyed helping with their monthly biscuits and gravy breakfasts. He took up woodworking in retirement and built bookcases for his two grandchildren. He was skilled at fixing things that most would toss out, and he was generous with his time helping friends and neighbors with small repair jobs. In his 90th year he planted 100 evergreen trees and 100 shrubs to renew the shelter belt on his farm.

His greatest joy was family. Wilma and Bill were married 61 years before she passed away. They were able to travel all over the USA, often visiting friends and relatives. After he moved to Lee’s Summit he remarked “I love living with all my descendents nearby.” He was able to attend countless family get-togethers and got to hold three of his great grandchildren as newborns.

Gifts in his memory can be directed to Adel United Methodist Church or to Lumicare Hospice, 220 NWR.D. Mize Rd., Blue Springs, MO 64014. A Memorial Service will be held in Adel at a future date.