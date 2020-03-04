Kenneth F. Cooksey, age 85, of Nebraska City, passed away on Sunday morning, March 1, 2020 at the Ambassador in Nebraska City.

He was born on Jan. 22, 1935 in Mercer, Mo.; the son of Oval Ray and Ina (Wells) Cooksey. He grew up in Mercer and attended school there, graduating from the Mercer High School in 1953.

On Jan. 22, 1979, he was united in marriage to Suzann M. Sharp in Sidney. Ken was a mechanic for the former Haley’s Chevrolet and Clemmy Holmes car dealerships in Nebraska City.

He also worked as a farmhand for Alvin Ross and most recently he owned and operated Diamond Pet Foods; distributing pet food to various locations.

He is survived by his wife, Suzy Cooksey of Nebraska City; children: Pamela Porter of Nebraska City and Tammy Loos and husband Adam of Lincoln; step-children: Kevin Sharp and wife Christene of Missouri; Debby Kinart of Nebraska City; Kirt Sharp and wife Christi of Waco, and Diane Eloge and husband Kurt of Rising City; grandchildren: Adam “Hank” Loos and wife Sarah of Ankeny, Iowa, and Stacy Robak and husband Jase of Lincoln; step-grandchildren: Aubrey (Jamie) Wurtele, Dustin Kinart, Tessa Kinart, Greg Eloge (Kristin), Clarissa Eloge, Jade Robinson (Andy), Zach Sharp (Bailey) and Kaitlin Sharp; great-grandchildren: Adam Loos, Jr., Allen Loos, Aaron Loos, Camree Robak and Mila Robak; step-great-grandchildren: Gracie Wurtele, Landon Wurtele, Lola Bailey, Emma Kinart, Ava Eloge and Wesley Robinson; other family and friends.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Gladys Irene Cooksey and an infant sister.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City in Nebraska City with Rev. Jerry Albright of St. Croix Hospice officiating.

The family will greet friends from 5 pm to 7 pm Friday at Gude Mortuary.

Memorials may be given to the Ronald McDonald House. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.



