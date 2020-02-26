Philip S. Lehman, age 98, of Ames, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Green Hills Health Care Center in Ames.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 411 3rd Ave., Slater, IA, 50244. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Slater.

Philip S. Lehman was born on Oct. 20, 1921, to Albert C. and Mattie (Ersland) Lehman, in rural Polk County, in his childhood home. After graduating from Sheldahl High School, he attended St. Olaf College and Iowa State University.

Philip and Evelyn Gangestad were married on June 13, 1964, at Holmes Lutheran Church in Holmes. He was a farmer near Alleman for over 70 years. At one point, he operated the highest producing Brown Swiss dairy herd in the state of Iowa. He even celebrated his 90th birthday by operating the combine to finish corn harvest.

Philip loved music and traveled extensively, including around the world tour in late 1950s. He was a lifetime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Slater, and served as a Sunday school teacher, choir member and council member. He served on the North Polk School Board and on the Board of Directors of the Iowa Citizen Action Network. He was elected Vice President of Iowa Farmers Union for numerous terms and testified before Congress regarding family farm concerns. In 1993, he and his wife hosted First Lady Hillary Clinton at a rural health care forum at their home.

He is survived by three sons, Matthew (Sarah) Lehman of Pleasantville, Luther (Jody) Lehman of Johnston, and Aaron (Nicole) Lehman of Polk City; five grandchildren, Emily, Mattie, Owen, Jordan, and Benjamin; and his sister, Ruth Anderson of Edina, Minn.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn, in 2013; his parents; his brother, Albert Lehman; and his sister, Mary Kelley.

Blessed is the memory of Philip S. Lehman.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Soderstrum Funeral Home and online condolences may be left to Philip’s family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed toward Lutheran World Relief or the Marie Sandvik Center.