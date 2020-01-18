Joyce Mae Banks, age 86, of Wapello, Iowa and formerly of Plymouth, Michigan, died Wednesday morning, January 15, 2020.

The daughter of Frank W. and Sarah “Sally” Gregorich, she was born on November 16, 1933 in Ontonagon County, Michigan.

She moved from the upper peninsula of Michigan to Detroit where she met her one true love, Roy Hill Banks. They married on January 27, 1951 in Bowling Green, Ohio. The couple eventually settled in Plymouth, Michigan where she spent her adult life.

She retired from the Plymouth Canton Community School District where she worked in the Public Relations Office at the Board of Education Building. In 2016 Roy and Joyce moved to Wapello, Iowa, to be near their daughter.

Of the Methodist and Nazarene faiths, Joyce enjoyed decorating, gardening, cooking and reading. She was a voracious reader.

She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Paulson and Pete Simmons of Wapello; a sister-in-law, Betty Banks of Forest Park, Georgia; ten nieces and nephews; and numerous grand nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Per Joyce's request, cremation has been selected. A Graveside Service for both Joyce and Roy will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Plymouth, Michigan in the late spring/early summer of this year.

The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello, formerly the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home is caring for Joyce’s arrangements and her family.