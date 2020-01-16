Joan Mattingly, age 79 of Wichita, Kansas and formerly of Boone, Iowa died Friday, January 10, 2020 at Via Christi Village in Wichita, Kansas.

A Funeral Mass will be Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Boone, with Rev. Ross Coniglia officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Joan Marie (Hendricks) Mattingly, was born in Panama, Iowa on May 30, 1940, the daughter of August and Olga (Nollen) Hendricks. She graduated from Harlan High School in Harlan, Iowa in 1958 and then attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, receiving her Teaching Certificate in 1960.

On June 16, 1962, Joan married Robert Dean Mattingly at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan. In 1984, Joan received her BS Degree in Education from Iowa State University.

In earlier years, Joan worked as an elementary school teacher in Guthrie Center, Jefferson, and Gilbert, Iowa. She later was a stay-at- home mom, and worked as a Reading/Teacher Aide for the Boone School System.

From 1985 to 2002, Joan was a secretary at Iowa State University, retiring in 2002.

Joan was a member of the Church of the Sacred Heart, the Altar Society, and the Women’s Catholic Study Group. She enjoyed writing short stories, photography, reading, volunteer work, exercising, scrapbooking, and spending time with her family.

Joan was a Girl Scout Leader, 4-H Leader, PTA officer, Catechism Teacher, Special Olympics and Iowa Games volunteer, Midnight Madness Race volunteer, Educational Tutor, and DMACC Literacy volunteer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Mattingly, six brothers and three sisters.

Joan is survived by a daughter, Katheryn (Warren) McCoskey of Wichita, Kansas; two sons, Daniel (Andrea) Mattingly of Boone, and Patrick (Amy) Mattingly of Johnston; four grandchildren, Andrew (Emily) and Erin McCoskey from Wichita, Kansas and Mia and Brooke Mattingly from Johnston, Iowa.

Friends may call at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, on Thursday from 5 until 8 p.m. where a Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. and a Vigil Service will be 7 p.m.

Visitation on Friday morning will be at the Church of the Sacred Heart from 9:30 a.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be gifted at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at schroedermemorialchapel.com.