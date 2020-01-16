Charlotte Sawyer, age 92 of Boone, died January 11, 2020 at the Eastern Star Masonic Home.

A Funeral Mass was held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Boone, with Rev. Brian Hughes officiating. Burial was in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Charlotte Therese (Judge) Sawyer, was born in Ames, Iowa on February 6, 1927, the daughter of John and Mary (LaVelle) Judge.

She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Boone in 1944 and attended AIB Institute in Des Moines.

On October 1, 1946, Charlotte married John Sawyer in Boone, Iowa.

In earlier years, Charlotte worked at the former hemp plant in Boone, worked as a secretary at Citizens National Bank, and was a volunteer at the Boone County Hospital.

Charlotte enjoyed gardening, ceramics, attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, and water exercises at the former Y. She was a member of the Catholic Women’s Study Group and the Altar Society, the V.F.W. Auxiliary, the Boone County Historical Society, NARVE (National Association of Retired & Veteran Railway Employees) and volunteered at the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad. She and John loved to travel.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; a son, Michael; a grandson Brooks Sawyer; one brother Gerald Judge, four sisters, Jeanne Thomas, Sister (Suzanne) Dorothy Judge BVM, Mary Martin, and Lucille Briley; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Charlotte is survived by sons, Thomas Sawyer of Boone, James Sawyer of Mountain Home, Arkansas and Joseph (Danitza) Sawyer of Patten, Maine; daughter, Patricia (Erik) Miles of Cedar Rapids; daughter-in-law, Doreen Sawyer of Boone; two sisters, Clare Lager of Missouri Valley, and Susan Lawler of Ogden, eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Friends may call at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, on Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. where a Rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. and a Vigil Service will be at 7 p.m. The family will be present from 6 until 8 p.m.

The Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall is in charge of the arrangements.