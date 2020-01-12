Betty Braye, age 97 of Nebraska City, passed away on Friday, Jan. 9, 2020, at The Ambassador Care Center.

She was born Jan. 25, 1922, to Muriel and John (Brick) Dunn in Nebraska City.

Betty graduated from Nebraska City High School in 1939 and married Earl Braye, Jr. at First United Methodist Church in Nebraska City on July 17, 1945.

Earl preceded Betty in death on Oct. 6, 1987.

Betty is survived by three children, Terry Braye (Carol Seibert), San Francisco, Calif., Cindy (Braye) Matthews (Mark Matthews, who died in a plane crash on Feb. 6, 2010), Englewood, Colo., and Steve Braye (Lisa Eilers), Greensboro, N.C., four grandchildren, Josh Matthews (Lauren Wilkins Matthews), Centennial, Colo., Katie Matthews, Denver, Colo., Hannah Braye, Raleigh, N..C., and Madeleine Braye, Baltimore, Md., and two great-grandchildren, Lucas Mark Matthews, and Brynn Elise Matthews, both of Englewood, Colo. Also surviving are nieces Donna Kaul, Mesa, Ariz., Julie Emery, Port Angeles, Wash., and Janet Vest, Nebraska City, nephew Jerry Vest, Nebraska City, and Joan Dickman, also of Nebraska City.

Active over her entire life in Nebraska City, Betty was Past President, American Legion Auxiliary #8, and awarded the 50-year pin in 1995, Past Matron of Queen Esther #1, and received the 50-year pin in 2007, and a member of the First United Methodist Church for 80 years. Betty worked for thirty years at Besse Beauty Salon, a co-owner with Carol Gress for 12 years. When not at work, Betty could be found on the golf course or rooting on Big Red.

Graveside services were to be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

Visitations were to be 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, send memorials to the First United Methodist Church food pantry, the First Christian Church Tuesday night supper, the Otoe County Handi-Bus, or Seniors Helping Seniors.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.



