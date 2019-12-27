Earl Benjamin age 87 of Storm Lake, IA, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Perry. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2 to 7 p.m. with family present to greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry . Burial will be in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at Adel, IA on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. Memorials will be given to the family for later designation and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Earl Lloyd Benjamin was born March 23, 1932 in Laurel, NE to George Earl and Mable Matilda (Anderson) Benjamin. He was reunited with his parents and countless friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019. During his 87 years of life, Earl graduated from Laurel High School, joined the United States Navy where he served in the Korean War on the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard and was then united in marriage on January 1, 1956 to Doris Kathryn Puhrmann. Earl and Doris raised a family together, ran a local business in Perry and were deeply involved in civic duties and the First Presbyterian Church. Earl and Doris would have celebrated their 64 th Wedding Anniversary on January 1st.

Following his marriage to Doris, Earl worked for the Milwaukee Road railroad before making a career in the office machines and office supplies business in Cherokee and Fort Dodge. Earl and Doris relocated to Perry in 1972 where they owned and operated Perry Office Supply. They later were partners at The Idea Press, and their children could be found working in the downtown business until Earl and Doris sold and retired in 1999.

After his retirement, Earl and Doris spent the next 20 years doing exactly what they loved to do: playing cards, golfing, bowling, fishing, gardening and traveling. Above all, he was always eager to lend a hand at the church and anywhere else he could be of service. Earl was known for his mischievous smile and making friends wherever he traveled and whatever he did. Earl and Doris traveled extensively, which included fishing in Canada, wintering in Arizona or Texas, cruising Hawaii and Alaska and visiting National Parks.

Earl enjoyed helping others and dedicated his life to his wife, family, numerous friends, and serving the church and community. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Perry, IA where he served as Elder, Trustee & Deacon on multiple occasions. He was also a member of the Perry Elks Lodge, American Legion, Rotary and Kiwanis Club where he often served in leadership roles.

Earl made a huge impression on others throughout his life and leaves behind big footprints. He is survived by his beloved wife Doris, children Kathy (Dan) Hacker, Jeff (Tim Merritt) Benjamin, Brian (Ann) Benjamin and siblings Doris Larsen and Darlene Korleski. Earl was a magnet to his grandchildren Anne York, Ryan Humpal, Ranae Fallis, Andrew Russell, Mallory Leonetti, Christopher Benjamin, Lauren Benjamin, step-grandchildren Sharisse (Reynaldo) Hernandez, Myriah Hacker, Alexa Vlahakis, Steven Vlahakis, 13 great grandchildren, 2 step-great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.