Patti Murphy, 60, of Casey, Iowa, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her home. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a prayer service at 4 p.m., at the Stuart Depot, 204 East Front Street, Stuart, Iowa, 50250. Pearson Family Funeral Service and Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Patti Murphy memorial fund, to be established by the family. Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.

Patricia “Patti” Murphy was born May 19, 1959, the daughter of Bobbie Dean and Sharlene Kay (Freeman) Murphy in Winterset, Iowa. Patti graduated from Dexfield High School with the class of 1977. She worked at many places throughout her life including, 4 Son’s, Granny’s Restaurant, and various nursing homes until her health left her unable.

Patti’s greatest joys were her grandchildren, two great nieces and grand dogs. She enjoyed crocheting, baking and keeping in touch with old friends and new ones she made along the way.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Bobbi Jo (Clint) Mathisen of Atlantic and Shane (Megan Ashby) Murphy of Casey; grandchildren: Jana, Zachary and Dani Mathisen of Atlantic; her mother, Sharlene Murphy of Casey; siblings: Richard (Annette) Murphy of Casey, Mark Murphy of Casey and Pam Murphy of Atlantic; special nephew, Josh (Megan Wilker) Murphy and his children Ashlyn and Jaygen of Creston; along with many other relatives and friends.

Preceding Patti in death were her grandparents and father Bobbie.