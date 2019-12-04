Ruby Grace Fjelland died on Nov. 28, 2019, at Story County Senior Care. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Story City. Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Ruby was born in rural Story County on March 13, 1924, the daughter of Olem and Alma (Wee) Fjelland.

Ruby graduated from Huxley High School in 1941. She played on the basketball team two years and participated in softball, band-marching, and regular and glee club.

In October of 1942, she entered Nurses Training at Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in Chicago. She joined the Cadet Nurses for the U.S. and discharged two years later. After finishing training, she worked at Chapin Hall (a Children’s Home) for 20 years. The next 12 years, she worked in a pediatrician’s office. Then she worked in the Outpatient Clinic at Lutheran General Hospital until her retirement.

In October 1996, she returned to Iowa, living in Story City.

In her travels, she had visited 48 of the 50 states. She has also been to Europe twice, Mexico and Canada.

Ruby is survived by one sister, Lois Ann Hovick; many nieces; nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, and both brothers, Orland and Kenneth.

Soderstrum Funeral Home in Story City is entrusted with arrangements.