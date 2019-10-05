Richard Prim, 60, of Stratford, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at his home.

Richard Lee Prim, son of Paul Prim and Juanita Brown Prim-Trueblood, was born September 23, 1958 at Boone. He attended Stratford Schools. He enjoyed mushroom hunting with his sister and loved to go fishing.

He is survived by his siblings, Nicholas Prim of Boone; Paul Joseph Prim of Stratford; William Prim of Stratford and Barbara Prim of Boone.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis Eugene Prim and an infant sister. His family will hold a Celebration of Life at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Stratford City Park. Foster Funeral & Cremation Center in Webster City assisted the family.