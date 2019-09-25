Patricia Ann Dale, 79, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. A visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, from 5-7 p.m. at St. Petri Lutheran Church (804 Grand Ave., Story City, IA 50248). A funeral service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Petri Lutheran church; burial will follow services in the Story City Cemetery.

Patricia was born on May 19, 1940, in Nevada, Iowa, to Tennard and Marie (Corbin) Oliverson. Patricia grew up in Story City and graduated from Story City High School in 1958.

She was married to Richard Eugene Dale and from this union she was blessed with three sons: Kevin, Bryan and Mark. Patricia later married Richard Peter in 1996 and expanded her family to four daughters, their children and grandchildren.

Patricia began working for Iowa State University in 1967 and after 35 years, retired from her position of many years as the Accounts Receivable Business Manager. While there, she received the ISU Regents Award for Staff Excellence.

Patricia and Richard enjoyed spending their winters in Tucson, Ariz. She enjoyed spending time with friends poolside, swimming and relaxing. She treasured time spent with her many grandchildren. Patricia’s faith in Jesus was strong and through her life belonged to St. Petri in Story City, Bethesda Lutheran in Ames and Desert Hope in Tucson.

Those who knew Patricia will remember her as a strong woman of faith, devoted to her family, “mother” to many, role model, confidant, counselor and friend. As a mother of three boys she taught them to pray, to know between right and wrong and that they belonged to Jesus. This surely earned her extra jewels in her heavenly crown.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Richard Peter; children, Kevin (Kim) Dale, Bryan Dale, Mark (Kathy) Dale, Sheri (Larry) Potts, Tamie (Dean) Tiedemann, Colette Peter, Michelle (Brian) McSpadden; grandchildren, Aaron, Ellen and Emily Dale, Amanda Dale, Meagan (Kyle) Harding, Bryan (Sarah) Dale, Brian Larson, Katie Larson, Heather (Christopher) Reyes, Chelsey Tiedemann, Ashley (Maxwell) Peter, Hailey (Abraham) McSpadden, Zachary Peter, Nicholas McSpadden, Jamie (Ryan) Smith, Brittney (Josh) Farnum, Cody (Elizabeth) Tiedemann; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Natalie Harding, Mackenzie Mawby, Eli and Liam Smith, Aubrianna and Sophia Farnum, Olivia Tiedemann, Charleston Reyes; and sisters, Charlotte Campbell and Vicki Guse.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Tenard and Marie Oliverson; brothers, David and Philip Oliverson.

Online condolences and thoughtful memories can be shared on Patricia’s page at www.stevensmemorialchapel.com.