Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements for Verla Jean Ridnour, 94 of Perry. Mrs. Ridnour died at the Dallas County Hospital on Friday, Sept. 13. Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Perry with burial at Violet Hill Cemetery, in Perry. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hastings Funeral Home and at the Church Friday after 8 a.m. Her family will be present from 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral. Following the service at Violet Hill, visitation will continue during a time of lunch and fellowship at the church. Memorials in Verla’s name are respectfully suggested to the First United Methodist Church, Iowa Public Television, or Every Step Hospice of Perry and may be left at or mailed to Hastings Funeral Home in Perry.