Beatrice M. Babbitt, 93, of Boone, Iowa, passed away at Westhaven Community in Boone, Iowa, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was a resident of Westhaven Community in Boone since December 1, 2017. She was born on April 4, 1926, in Boone, Iowa, the daughter of Lloyd and Ethel (Gustafson) Nelson.

On September 18, 1948, she was united in marriage to LuVern Babbitt at First Evangelical Free Church in Boone. She was a school teacher in Pilot Mound, worked at John Deere in Des Moines, and was a homemaker and farm wife.

Beatrice was a member of the First Evangelical Free Church in Boone. She enjoyed volunteering at the Boone County Hospital. She also enjoyed counted cross stitch, reading and doing jigsaw puzzles.

Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband LuVern, her son Lyle Babbitt, and brother and sister-in-law Ivan and Fran Nelson. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Brenda Babbitt of Boone, Iowa; 2 grandsons: Chuck (Adrianne) Babbitt of Spencer, Iowa, and Eddie Babbitt of Boone, Iowa; 4 great-grandchildren Titus, Zoey, Carolaine and Rebekah Babbitt all of Spencer, Iowa; her brother Dwight (Mary Lou) Nelson of Platteville, Wisconsin; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.

Funeral Services were held Friday August 9, 2019, at Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, 609 7th Street, Boone, IA with Pastor Chuck Babbitt officiating. Interment was at Linwood Park Cemetery after the Funeral Service. Memorials are suggested to the family to use at their discretion.

Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home is assisting the family.