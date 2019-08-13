Frederick Junior Juilfs was born July 9, 1925, in Burr to Fred W. and Elsie M. Juilfs, and joined eternal life on July 8, 2019, a journey he had well prepared himself for.

Frederick graduated from Midland Lutheran University, Fremont with a BA in 1951, then received his master’s degree in Divinity from The Lutheran School of Theology of Chicago.

He was ordained in 1954 by the Nebraska Synod of the United Lutheran Church.

While attending Midland University, Frederick met his bride, Lois Angeline Giebler of Fremont, they were married Dec. 29, 1951 and blessed with three children.

After serving his pastoral internship, Frederick was called to serve as a mission developer for: Prince of Peace Lutheran in Kansas City, Kansas and Christ the King Lutheran in Tigard, Ore.

After serving 15 years in the ministry, Frederick began his 2nd career in health care administration for the elderly working with The Good Samaritan Society of Sioux Falls, S.D., where he was administrator in Syracuse, Eugen Ore., and Sun City, Ariz. He then served as Executive Director for the Santa Clara Retirement Foundation, Santa Clara, Calif., until his retirement in 1988.

During their retirement years, Frederick and Lois enjoyed their many travels both state side as well as abroad.

Frederick touched so many lives in his time here on Earth and had a gift for bringing Christ like perspective in which to help navigate this earthly journey. He looks forward to seeing all of us again in the life here after.

Preceding him in death were his parents, his sister Darlene Beckman and brother-in-law Rev. Reinhard Beckman of Syracuse, his brother Lester Juilfs and sister-in-law Ruth Juilfs of Burr. In-addition there were four nephews: Rev James Beckman, Donald Beckman, Kenneth Juilfs, Delton Juilfs, and niece Delores Meeske.

Frederick leaves behind his wife Lois and their three children with their spouses: Timothy Juilfs and Sally of Nebraska City, Patrick and Lisa Juilfs of Eugene, Ore., and Pamela Rinehart and Rob of Beaverton, Ore.

Seven grandchildren, Amber Bargstadt of Winside, Tyler Juilfs of Nebraska City, Capri Stinekuehler of Lincoln, Aaron Pedersen of Beaverton, Ore., KalaBeth Pedersen of New York City, N.Y, Jonathon Juilfs of Eugene, Ore., and Angela Juilfs of Lake Oswego, Ore.. Two step grandchildren, Mallory Mohr and Torrie Rinehart of Minneapolis, Minn. Seven great grandchildren, Lillian, Evan, Ryan, and Clayton Bargstadt, Kinley and Ky Juilfs, and Calvin Pedersen. Niece Carol Tyler and nephew Rev Ronald Beckman.

Services will be held at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11 am in Syracuse with the internment immediately following at Park Hill Cemetery, Syracuse.

Memorials have been established at St Matthew Lutheran Church Foundation in Beaverton, Ore., and the Beckman Foundation at Lutheran Memorial Church in Syracuse. Both foundations will support tuition for students entering college.

Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home in Syracuse.

Condolences to www. fusselmanallenharvey.com