Dorothy Burgett, age 89 of Perry, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center in Des Moines, IA.

Dorothy Mae Burgett was born on April 22, 1930 at Des Moines, IA to Howard and Viola Mae (Tillotson) Harger. She attended Lincoln High School and Drake University in Des Moines. She was united in marriage to Wayne Francis Burgett at Grace Baptist Church in Des Moines, IA on November 6, 1951. Before she retired, Dorothy was a secretary for Solar Aircraft, Diamond Laboratories, Oscar Mayer and the United Way. She also worked in the sewing room at the Woodward Resource Center.

Dorothy was a member of the First Baptist Church in Perry. She was an avid reader, an excellent cook who enjoyed making meals for guests, crocheted over 1,000 potholders which she gave away, enjoyed going on road trips and playing games with friends and family. She also enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles with Wayne.

In death she rejoins her parents, Howard and Viola, a brother, Fletcher Harger and a son-in-law Richard Kestel.

Left to cherish Dorothy’s memory are her husband Wayne, Perry, IA, children, Don (Vikki) Burgett, Clive, IA, Suzanne Kestel, Perry, IA and Laura (Bob) Heath, Grand Junction, IA, grandchildren, Chris (Carrie) Burgett, Cynthia (Jamey) King, Chad (Angie) Burgett, Paul (Nicole) Kestel and Sarah (Nathan) Compton, great grandchildren, Mikayla, Moriah, Jadon, Judah, MaKenna and Alanah King, Ethan and Luke Burgett, Kolby, Bailey and Atley Kestel and Oliver and Lulah Compton.