Robert Mark Phillips, 66, of Addison, IL, formerly of Perry, passed away on July 24, 2019. Son of Robert (Bob) and Ada Phillips of Perry, Mark was a 1971 graduate of Perry Community Senior High School, a 1975 graduate of Iowa State University, and a graduate of Chicago-Kent College of Law at Illinois Institute of Technology. He was a longtime Labor Relations Specialist at the Federal Aviation Administration, and an Elder in the Lutheran Church of St. Luke, Itasca, Illinois.

Mark is survived by his wife Sylvia (née Sherry) and his son Christian Spencer, and his sisters Jane Phillips and Elaine Phillips, both of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant sister, Mary Jane.

Mark was a devoted husband and father, and an avid fan of the Iowa State Cyclones, the Chicago White Sox, and the Green Bay Packers. He was active in his church and volunteered for many years at the Public Action for Delivering Shelter (PADS) for the homeless. He will be greatly missed by his co-workers, his church community, and, above all, his family.

A funeral service will be held on August 6th at the Lutheran Church of St. Luke in Itasca. Private interment in Perry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lutheran Church of St. Luke, the Perry Senior High School Music Department, or Iowa State University Department of Music and Theatre.