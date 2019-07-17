Vernon E. “Butch” Straw, age 81, of Dunbar, passed away early Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his home.

He was born on July 2, 1938, in Peru; the son of Carl and Gladys A. (Eirls) Straw.

He attended school in Peru.

On May 17, 1958, he was united in marriage to Alma Lee Winget Wood in Peru and to this union three children were born: Debra, Jeffery and Gregory.

He was a member of Teamsters Union #554 and drove truck for many years before retiring in 1991.

He was a member of the Dunbar Presbyterian Church, a lifetime member of Eagles Arie 968 and past-president of the LaVista Jaycees.

Butch coached various sports for many years and enjoyed his time with the kids.

Butch is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lee Straw of Dunbar; children: Debra Doty and husband Michael of Dunbar, Jeffery Straw and wife Lori of Waco, Texas; and Gregory Straw and wife Cheryl of LaVista; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; siblings: Judy Anderson of Dunbar, Richard Straw of Nebraska City and Marion Taylor of Dunbar; other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother Carl Duane Straw, sisters: Norma Cope and Harriett Gilliland; brothers-in-law: Don Cope, Dean Taylor and Kenneth Anderson and sister-in-law Sandra Straw.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, at the Presbyterian Church in Dunbar. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

Memorials may be given to Tabitha Hospice or the Dunbar Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.