Alma Louise Bice-Partlow was born to Junious and Faye Repp December 7, 1929 and was welcomed into God’s arms on July 4, 2019. She was one of five children all of whom preceded her in death. On August 15, 1948 she was married to the love of her life Robert (Bob) Eugene Bice with that marriage resulting in two children, Doris and Dennis. Alma spent the early years of their marriage taking care of her family and helping Bob on the farm. After her children were raised she studied the healing properties of Reflexology and become a pioneer in the field. After Bob passed away she leaned on her friends to help her move forward and continue living life. During this time she started spending her weekends enjoying her new hobby of dancing at Lake Robbins. It was there that she met her second husband Everett Partlow and enjoyed life with him until he was taken too soon by cancer.

Moving into her twilight years she enjoyed the company of her dear friend Virgil Pedersen. They spent many winters in Texas and summers in Iowa moving through life, enjoying each other’s company. After Virgil passed she moved to Oregon to be closer to her children. She knew it was the best thing for her, but she never gave up her love of Iowa and all the VERY special friends and family she left behind.

She is survived by her daughter Doris and her husband Mike Fronckowiak and her son and his wife Dennis and Teresa Bice; five very special grandsons Chris Fangman, Justin Fronckowiak, Marshal Fronckowiak, Nathan (Rebecca) Bice, and Thomas (Uilani) Bice along with 7 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at La Poste in Perry on September 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. Please bring a fun or uplifting story you might want to share.