Gayle Hansen, age 66 of West Des Moines and formerly of Perry, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home in Arbor Springs, West Des Moines, IA. A private family service will be held with burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care is assisting her family. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.