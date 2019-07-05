Patricia Ann "Patti" Ward, 63, of Burlington, died at 3:00 PM Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Burlington. She fought a courageous battle against cancer, and was surrounded by many loved ones in the comfort of her own home before she passed away.

Born October 8, 1955, she was the daughter of Dale and Marjorie (Marge) Hallgren Westfall. Patti spent the majority of her childhood traveling, calling various Air Force bases home before finally settling in Burlington as home.

Patti graduated from Burlington High School in 1973 and later attended Southeastern Community College. She then became a mother of four children from her first marriage with Samuel Kurrle. On May 22, 1993, she married her soul mate Tom Ward in Burlington. From that time on they loved deeply and defined what marriage should look like for their children.

Most of all, she loved her family and spending time and doing various activities with her children and grandchildren.

She also was a dedicated care-giver to her mother for many years. Another joy of hers was her very supportive and close group of friends. Outside of family and friends Patti enjoyed shopping, decorating her home, gardening, baking and cooking, traveling, camping, and her pet basset hounds.

Patti was a member of Spring Grove United Methodist Church. She retired from Hy-Vee after 25 years, befriending many along the way.

Survivors include her husband, Tom of Burlington; two daughters, Amber (Jayson) Wulf of Burlington and Lindsey Kurrle of Burlington; two sons, Heath (Stacy) Kurrle of West Burlington and Dustin Kurrle of Elkhart, IA; seven grandchildren: Kyra, Regan, Marlee, Ti'Dale, Rose, Ara, and Lucy; one sister, Mary Dehner of Cheyenne, WY; one brother, Ron (Gina) Westfall of Argyle, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother-in-law, Randy.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM with the family to receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home.

The funeral service for Patti will be 10:00 AM Monday, July 8, 2019, at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home with Sara "Jan" Garza officiating. Burial will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will be held in the community room at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home following the burial.

Memorials have been established for her grandchildren's continued education.

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Patti's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com