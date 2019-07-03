James Patrick “Pat” Carey, 69, passed from this life Monday, June 24, 2019 at Israel Hospice House in Ames, Iowa. Pat kept an open mind regarding an afterlife, now he’ll finally get his questions answered.

Pat was born February 23, 1950 at a birthing house in Stuart, Iowa. This unconventional start set the tone for his entire life. He moved to Nevada, Iowa in the early 50s with his parents, Don and Juanita (Wild) Carey. Pat loved growing up in a small town but was always itching to broaden his horizons. He oozed charm and many chance encounters led to lifelong friendships. In one case, he was picked up hitchhiking (with a dog, no less) in Wyoming. The driver offered to take him into town for a haircut. While chatting with another customer, Pat was offered a job on a ranch. Thus ensued a stint as a wrangler and guide and the opportunity to be a real-life cowboy.

Pat had a varied and diverse work life. As a young boy he was asked what he wanted to be when he grew up and he answered that he just wanted to have a cash register. He worked at his parents’ drycleaners in high school. Over the years he did construction, completed training as an electrician, was a boilermaker building water towers, managed a ready mix plant, and was a gun and knife dealer. He loved collecting and was well on his way to owning at least one of everything. He lived in Wyoming, Arizona, Colorado, Arkansas and Iowa.

Pat was married to Dale Sudduth for 17 years in the 80s and 90s. She recalls falling in love with him when she was very young and he was the extremely cute drycleaners delivery guy.

As much as Pat loved people, he loved animals with an unmatched passion. Growing up he had horses and family dogs. As an adult he always had one or more dogs sharing his adventures. Later in life he learned that cats make great companions as well.

In his 50s Pat was diagnosed with a rare form of early onset Alzheimer’s. He returned to Nevada in 2010. While the next nine years were full of losses, he did not let his disease define him. He strove to get the maximum enjoyment from life until the end.

Pat leaves behind many friends and family members, including his sister Lynne Carey, brother-in-law Navid Emami, aunts Beverly Wild, Cathy (Darell) Christensen, Rita Wilson, and Norine Marlowe, uncle Mervyn (Peggy) Wild, and many cousins. He is also survived by the best dog in the world, Willie, and a truly special cat, Sassy.

Pat’s express desire upon death was to be taken to a mountain top and chopped into pieces so the birds could carry him away. Barring that, he has been cremated and his ashes will be released in the places he loved best. Pat was honored at a party on Sunday, June 30 at the Community Building in Nevada. Memorials will go to the Story County Animal Shelter. No flowers, please.

Pat was quite the character. It will be fun to gather and share stories and remembrances. And, rest assured, in most cases the statute of limitations has probably expired.