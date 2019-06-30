Milton Keith Foley, 94, of Burlington, died at 7:10 AM Thursday, June 6, 2019, the 75th anniversary of D-Day, at Bickford Cottage in Burlington.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home.

The memorial service for Mr. Foley will be 11:00 AM Monday, July 1, 2019, at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home. Full military honors will be rendered by the Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard. A time of food and fellowship will be held in the community room at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home following the service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for St. Mary's Baptist Cemetery, St. Mary's, Illinois.