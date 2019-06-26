Judith K. Gholson Noble, 69, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her home.

Judy was born on September 29, 1949, in Mt. Pleasant the daughter of Ralph “Skeeter” and Darlene (Schadt) Gholson.

She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School and retired from Heatilator of Mt. Pleasant after 35 years. She enjoyed spending time camping, fishing, gardening and enjoyed her cats.

Judy was united in marriage to Mike Noble on May 9, 2019.

Judy is survived by her husband Mike, her mother Darlene Gholson, her brother Steven “Charlie” (Susan) Gholson all of Mt. Pleasant; two nieces, Amanda (Ryan) Axman of Mt. Pleasant and Jennifer (Forrest) Primmer of Iowa City; three great-nephews, Connor, Logan and Langston; and one great-niece, Alysa.

She was preceded in death by her father.

According to her wishes cremation has been entrusted to Murphy Funeral Home and no services will be held at this time. Burial will be held at a later date at the Green Mound Cemetery, rural Trenton.

