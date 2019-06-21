David “Davey” Lewis Clark, 68, of Browning, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home in Browning. Graveside services for David Clark will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Berlin Jackson Township Cemetery in Owasa, Iowa. Memorials may be sent to: David Clark Memorial; c/o Linn’s Funeral Home; 1521 Washington Ave.; Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126. Any memorials received will be used to help the family with funeral expenses. The Linn’s Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is helping the family with arrangements. For further information, please visit linnsfuneralhome.com.