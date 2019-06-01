James (Jim) E. Jones, 90, of Ames passed away May 28, 2019, at the Households of Bethany in Story City.

Born on Aug. 3, 1928, in Malcom, Jim was the son of Clifford and Elverna Jones. He graduated from Montezuma High School in 1946. He was united in marriage to Ruth Mary Ives on Dec. 24, 1950, at the Presbyterian Church in Rolfe. He earned a bachelor’s degree in math and science and a master’s degree in physics from Iowa State Teachers College (ISTC), now known as the University of Northern Iowa. He taught high school math and science in Gladbrook and Toledo. He also served as a high school principal in Toledo. In 1957, Jim moved his family to Ames, where he taught physics at Ames High School for 33 years. After retiring from Ames High, he taught physics part-time at Iowa State University for two years. During the early years in Ames, he spent several summers continuing his education at the University of Minnesota and Iowa State University. He eventually earned his Ph.D. in science education at Iowa State University in 1972.

Jim had a life-long love of music. He played clarinet in the high school band and, during those years, played clarinet and saxophone in a dance band. At ISTC, he played clarinet in both concert and marching bands. In the mid-60s, Jim bought a small home organ which he played “for my (his) enjoyment.” His wish for an even better instrument — which he eventually got— led to Jim and Ruth becoming representatives for Wersi Music selling electronic pianos, keyboards and organs. More importantly, it led to many trips to Lancaster, Pa., where they made lifelong friends as they attended keyboard events with classes and concerts.

Jim loved the outdoors and enjoyed traveling, camping, and hiking with his family. He was interested in photography and loved flowers. What Jim loved the most was time with his family and extended family, including a brother and his wife, brothers-in-law and their wives, nieces and nephews.

Jim is survived by his wife, Ruth; sons, Donald (Simona), of Austin, Texas, and Ronald (Georgina), of Melbourne, Australia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald; and sister-in-law, Gylena.

Visitation with family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Adams Funeral Home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Collegiate Presbyterian Church, followed by a luncheon at the church. Graveside services will be in Ames Municipal Cemetery after the luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bethany Life Choices or Ames Choral Society.