Naomi “DeDe” Louise Mark, 96, of Burlington, died at 1:45 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Burlington Care Center, Burlington, Iowa.

Born July 30, 1922 in Burlington, Iowa, she was the daughter of Clifford Oliver and Hilda Louise (Grone) Dickson. She married Alfred Mark on October 7, 1949 in Burlington, Iowa. He died June 25, 2010.

DeDe graduated from Burlington High School. She was a homemaker. She worked at St. John Catholic Church and with children at Head Start for 5 years.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish—St. John Catholic Church.

She loved to crochet and knit, making many, many sweaters, blankets, hats and mittens for St. Vincent De Paul over the years.

Survivors include two sons, Thomas (Barb) Mark of Washington, Illinois and Steven Mark of Burlington, Iowa; two daughters, Nancy (Jack) Jackson of Kerrville, Texas and Michelle (Jamie) Lyons of Abingdon, Virginia; eleven grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred; four sisters, Marilda Sloan, Ruth Stewart, Loretta Maass and Shirley Diewold; and two brothers, Otho and Homer.

The funeral mass for Mrs. Mark will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 3rd at Divine Mercy Parish—St. John Catholic Church. The Very Reverend Father Marty Goetz will be the Celebrant. Music will be provided by the Des Moines County Resurrection Choir. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery.

Memorials have been established for Divine Mercy Parish St. Vincent-De Paul Society and Kayla’s Cupboard.