Services honoring the life of Dona Beth Hall were conducted on Tuesday, May 28, at First United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Dona passed away in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the age of 80.

Dona Beth Margritz Hall was born on March 23, 1939, to Ruby Wilhelmina (Killip) Margritz and Edward William Margritz in Sterling, Colo.

After living in Colorado for a short time, the family moved to Fairfield, Mont.

In 1945, they moved to Lexington. Dona attended District Three School and Lexington High School.

In 1959, she graduated from Lincoln General Hospital School of Nursing and began working at Lexington Community Hospital as a Registered Nurse.

In 1961, she married Duane Wesley Hall, and, in 1963, they moved to Nebraska City, where Duane began a long career as manager of Midwest Federal Savings and Loan.

Four daughters were born to this union and there are now nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Dona was active in and served as president of Jaycee Jaynes, PEO, hospital auxiliary, and the women’s golf association.

She was a ten-year leader of a 4-H club and served as guardian of Job’s Daughters for ten years. Playing bridge and sewing as well as being active in the Methodist church passed her time.

In 1991, they moved to Harlan, Iowa, and she worked as a volunteer coordinator for the Methodist Church.

A move in 1993 took them to Stillwater, Okla., where Duane served as President of the University and Community Federal Credit Union.

Dona worked for Cockrell Eyecare Center until she retired in 1999. She was active in church fellowship and again served as President of the PEO Chapter.

When Duane retired in 2005, they moved to Broken Arrow, Okla.

Dona remained a bridge player and PEO member.

Dona is survived by her husband, Duane Hall, and four daughters: Deanna and Tom Tirrell, of Tulsa, Okla.; Denise Martineau, of Broken Arrow, Okla.; Deborah and John Chapin, Waukesha, Wisc.; and Donette Hall, of Tulsa, Okla. Her grandchildren include Alex (Sarah) Tirrell and their children, Ava and John; Maggie Tirrell; Kylie, Sydney and Payge Martineau; Becca (Josh) Esser; Libbi Chapin (Josh DeLaPaz); Isaac Chapin; Ruby Hall. She will also be missed by one brother, one sister, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Dona was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.

Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, www.arthritis.org.



