Douglas Abney Sr., 83, of Burlington, died at 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Parkview Manor in Wellman.

Born March 3, 1936, in Sayreton, AL, he was the son of Hubert and Gillian Harrison Abney. On May 24, 1965, he married Janet Pearle Gillaspie. She died on September 28, 2016.

He led a very adventurous life. He served in the United States Navy and worked as a carpenter for 16 years. He played as a minor league pitcher, worked in the tool industry and even worked for Howard Hughes for a time. He was a Chief Fire Guard and was the Co-Owner of R&S Mobile Station for a few years. He also worked for First Miss Fertilizer, Case Manufacturing, and eventually retired from the Ammunition Plant.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War from November 16, 1954 until May 10, 1970.

He loved baseball, doing mechanical work on cars, lawn mowers, and just about anything else with a motor. After retiring from the plant, he enjoyed volunteering with the Mississippi Valley Blood Center. He always had a tender heart and a good sense of humor. He loved his family and worked hard for them.

Survivors include two daughters, Lori (LeRoy) Berges of Burlington, Patricia (Kevin) French of Burlington; son, Doug (Becky) Abney, Jr. of Burlington: 10 grandchildren, Brian, Gregory (Megan), Amber, Nick, Ryan, Misty, Alexus, Parker, Tyler (Emily) and Breanna; 6 great-grandchildren, Gwen, Memphis, Jozie, Kylliyn, Atlanta, Aria, and one on the way; and one sister, Tamara (Tom Pietsch) Fry of Sigourney, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Janet, brother, Hubert Jr., sister, Bobbie Williams, and grandson, Trevor.

The private family Graveside Committal Service for Mr. Abney will be at Keokuk National Cemetery with Pastor David Brandt officiating and full military honors.

A memorial has been established for Great River Hospice.

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Douglas' obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.