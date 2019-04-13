Bertha Lukawski, 76, of Olathe, Kan., and formerly of Boone, passed away on March 31, 2019. A celebration of life will be arranged for June in Iowa. To leave a message and view the full obituary, visit www.PenwellGabelOlathe.com.

LaVerne I. Johnson, 80, of Clive and Pilot Mound, passed away with family by his side on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at United Methodist Church in Pilot Mound, with Pastor Philip Berger and Pastor Chris Waddle officiating. A visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at United Methodist Church in Pilot Mound. For online obituaries and condolences, visit www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be left to Pilot Mound United Methodist Church, 210 Third St., Pilot Mound, IA, 50223; Rockwell City United Methodist Church, 333 Brower St., Rockwell City, IA, 50579; or to the Rockwell City Rotary Club, 138 N. Third St., Rockwell City, IA, 50579.